1/1
Charles Hansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES WILLETT HANSEN Brooklyn Charles Willett Hansen, 89, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. Graveside services with military honors conducted by the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294 and the Army Honor Guard: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Joyce Proctor officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Charles was born Nov. 25, 1930, in Grinnell, Iowa, the only son of Uwe Jens Hansen and Helen Iola Willett. He graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. When he returned to civilian life, Charles was employed with Brooklyn Telephone Co. as a plant supervisor for more than 31 years. He retired from there in 1996. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Brooklyn and the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294. He is survived by several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved