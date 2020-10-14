CHARLES WILLETT HANSEN Brooklyn Charles Willett Hansen, 89, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. Graveside services with military honors conducted by the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294 and the Army Honor Guard: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Joyce Proctor officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Charles was born Nov. 25, 1930, in Grinnell, Iowa, the only son of Uwe Jens Hansen and Helen Iola Willett. He graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. When he returned to civilian life, Charles was employed with Brooklyn Telephone Co. as a plant supervisor for more than 31 years. He retired from there in 1996. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Brooklyn and the Brooklyn American Legion Post 294. He is survived by several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
