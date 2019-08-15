|
CHARLES HARRY "C.H." WENDEL Amana Charles Harry "C.H." Wendel, 80, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Jan Horne officiating. Interment will be held at Raetz Cemetery in rural Atkins. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, on Friday. Memorials may be left for the Printers Hall at the Old Threshers or Trinity Lutheran Church. You may visit www.chwendel.com to view information on Chuck's life and career. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019