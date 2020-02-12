|
CHARLES F. HOOVER Cedar Rapids Charles F. Hoover, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Alburnett United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church conducted by the Rev. Jon Moss. Private family burial will be at Dunkard Cemetery, Midway, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Marion. Charles was born Jan. 24, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Ted and Dorothy (Daniels) Hoover. He graduated from McKinley High School, Class of 1941. Charles served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946. On Sept. 22, 1947, he was united in marriage to Nelda Miller. Charles worked at Allen Motors for 40 years and for Century Engineering. He was a member of the Marion American Legion Post No. 298, Mispah Lodge Post 639, El Kahir Shrine, VFW Post No. 798 and the Veterans Administration. Charles is survived and lovingly remembered by his four sons, Kenneth (Janet) Hoover of New Hartford, N.Y., Ronald (Julie) Hoover of Alburnett, Harold Hoover of Cedar Rapids and Wayne (Sue) Hoover of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Katie (Jeremy) Painter, Rachel (Kevin) Brandt, Eric (Amanda) Hoover, Cindy (Brian) Scott, Donna (Donnie) Thomas and Deb (Don) Williams; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Moneypenny; and one brother, Gerald (Arlene) Hoover. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nelda Hoover; one brother, Richard Hoover; two sisters, Deloris Hoover, in infancy, and Betty Chaffee; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Christian. A memorial fund has been established. Please share a memory of Charles at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
