CHARLES C. HOOVER Independence Longtime Independence, Iowa, resident Charles C. Hoover, 68, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, from an embolic stroke at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Living Center in Cedar Rapids with his sister by his side. Craig was born May 8, 1952, in Independence, to Charles Raymond Hoover and Evelyn Julia (Franck) Hoover. He graduated from Independence High School in 1970. In December 1972, he married Mary Deborah Esch. They later divorced. At age 22, Craig began his career at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, where he spent the next 30 years until retiring at 52. During his time with John Deere, Craig attended DeVry Institute in Chicago, graduating in 1987. Craig enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing, helping others fix their cars and remodeling homes. He also attended University of Iowa football games for many years and was an avid Cubs fan. Craig is survived by his mother, Evelyn of Cedar Rapids; his brother, Jim (Shareefah) Hoover of Vancouver, Wash.; his sister, Tammy (Alan) Pink of Cedar Rapids; his son, Barry Charles (Katie) Hoover of Independence; and his grandchildren, Dalton Charles and Blayke Ryann Hoover. A funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, May 23, at Reiff Family Center in Independence, where friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Interment will take place at Circle Grove Cemetery in Walker, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Hoover Wesleyan Church in Walker or the American Legion, Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
