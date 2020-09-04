1/
Charles "Chuck" Ira
CHARLES "CHUCK" IRA Spillville Charles "Chuck" Ira, 94, of Spillville, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. He is survived by Dolores, his wife of 69 years; five daughters, Rona Ira-Messmore, Hudson, Peggy Novak, Cedar Falls, Nancy (Steve) McGrew, Van Horne, Cindy Ira (Galen) Smith, Worthington, Minn., and Teresa (Jeff) Kennon, Lime Springs; two sons, Jeffrey Ira, New Hampton and Terry (Amy) Ira, Iowa City; grandchildren, Scott (Bobbi) Messmore, Patrick (Renee) Messmore, Brent Messmore, Nick (Ashley) Chardoulias, Andrew (Whitney) Chardoulias, Erin (Nate) Haas, Alex (Katelyn) McGrew, Jason Smith, Rachel Smith, Leslie (fiance Ryan Young) Ira, Kathryn (Austin) Moore, Abby Kennon, Cassy Kennon, Emily Ira and Luke Ira; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
