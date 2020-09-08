CHARLES "CHUCK" CLINTON IRA Spillville Charles "Chuck" Clinton Ira, 94, of Spillville, Iowa, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah. Mass of Christian Burial with full military rites was held Sept. 4 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville. Burial with military rites was in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Charles was born Feb. 25, 1926, in Spillville, the youngest of four children to Adolph and Emma (Cibuzar) Ira. He attended grade school in Spillville and graduated from Calmar High School. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was sworn in on his 17th birthday in 1943. After basics at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Chicago, Chuck reported for duty aboard the USS Battleship Texas, the flagship of the Normandy Fleet. He served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters, including the Invasion of Normandy, Cherbourg, Southern France, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. While on the Texas, Charles was a gunner on a 40mm anti-aircraft gun mount. He witnessed raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima, where the Texas was positioned about 1,000 yards off shore. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He returned to Spillville in 1950, where he purchased the Spillville Feed Mill and remained in that business for 30 years. Chuck met his future wife, Dolores Jarosh, at the Inwood Ballroom. They were married May 7, 1951, at Assumption Church in Little Turkey. In 1956, they built a home in Spillville and, in 1969, they purchased a small farm with 6,000 laying hens. They also raised some cattle, hogs, fed and chased a few horses and had enough work to keep all the kids busy. Over the years, Chuck and his bride enjoyed many dances at the Inwood Ballroom. They also were avid fishing buddies, and instilled their love for fishing to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In retirement, Chuck loved to play cards (especially Dade' with the Spillville guys), put puzzles together and watch baseball, softball and National Geographic on TV. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; five daughters, Rona Ira-Messmore, Hudson, Peggy Novak, Cedar Falls, Nancy (Steve) McGrew, Van Horne, Cindy Ira (Galen) Smith, Worthington, Minn., and Teresa (Jeff) Kennon, Lime Springs; two sons, Jeffrey Ira, New Hampton, and Terry (Amy) Ira, Iowa City; grandchildren, Scott (Bobbi) Messmore, Patrick (Renee) Messmore, Brent Messmore, Nick (Ashley) Chardoulias, Andrew (Whitney) Chardoulias, Erin (Nate) Haas, Alex (Katelyn) McGrew, Jason Smith, Rachel Smith, Leslie (fiance Ryan Young) Ira, Kathryn (Austin) Moore, Abby Kennon, Cassy Kennon, Emily Ira and Luke Ira; 26 great-grandchildren; numerous stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren.



