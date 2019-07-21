Home

Charles J. Beusch Obituary
CHARLES J. BEUSCH Cedar Rapids Charles J. Beusch, 92, of Long Grove, Ill., longtime resident of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church with the Rev. John R. Flaherty officiating. Entombment with military rites will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will preface Mass beginning at 9 a.m. at the church on Friday. Survivors include his son, Thomas (Rebecca) Beusch of Kildeer, Ill.; two granddaughters, Katherine (Tyler) Reed of Denver and Melinda (Kevin) Gill of Waukesha, Wis.; and five great grandchildren, Jack, Dylan, Madeline, Megan and Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John, in 1997; and wife, Therese, in 2017. Charles was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Mobridge, S.D., the son of Ernest and Maybelle (Blair) Beusch. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during World War II. On Aug. 14, 1948, he married Therese C. Hunt in Kirksville, Mo. Charles was an administrator for the Cedar Rapids community schools from 1954 until retiring in 1989. Some of his fondest memories include being a classroom teacher and an elementary principal. He enjoyed being outdoors with his dogs, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Courageous: 12007 190th St., Monticello, IA 52310. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019
