CHARLES JEROME CLARAHAN Iowa City Charles Jerome Clarahan, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following an extended illness. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Graveside committal services with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please respect social distancing. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Charlie was born on June 23, 1934, in Harper, Iowa, to Richard and Veolet Clarahan. He graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School in 1952, where he met his "sweetie" Elizabeth Jane Menke. Charlie went on to study at St. Ambrose University. In 1954, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country for two years at the Nike Missile Site in Chicago. Charlie and Jane were joined in marriage on March 2, 1957. Charlie attended barber school and went to work at Meyer's Barber Shop. In 1964, he opened the Hawkeye Barber Shop in Iowa City with his dear friend Dick Pieper. He worked with Dick until 1971 when he became a part-time agent for Northwestern Mutual, going full-time with NML in 1972. Charlie enjoyed his work serving his clients and helping them prepare and plan for their future and for taking care of their families. He was a well-liked and respected agent with NML, until he retired in 2015. Faith and family were in the center of everything Charlie did. He and Jane raised seven children in a home rich in faith and love. His love and dedication to Jane and his children was second only to his great love of the Lord. Throughout their marriage, Charlie and Jane were active members of St. Wenceslaus and St. Patrick's churches in Iowa City. His booming bass voice graced the choir in both churches, where singing praises to the Lord brought him great joy! He also was a frequent attendee of daily mass. Charlie carried a positive attitude with him each and every day. Armed with his faith and that positive attitude, he battled and survived Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Charlie will be remembered fondly for his humor and infectious smile. He spread joy to others with his jokes and stories, believing firmly that laughter was a key ingredient in a life well lived. Charlie truly lived a life rich in integrity, kindness, compassion and faithfulness. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends; as each of them knows, they are a better person for having known and been loved by Charlie. Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Jane; children, Rick (Sarah) Clarahan, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Susan (fiance, Mike) Thole, Solon, Iowa, Mary Jane (Jeff) Deahr, Grimes, Iowa, Marcia (Randy) Davidson, Iowa City, Iowa, Bill (Robin) Clarahan, Iowa City, Iowa, and Tricia (Andy) Schreiner, West Des Moines; 12 grandchildren, Joe (Heather) Davidson, Tamra Thole, Amber (John) Stubbs, Megan (Brian) Olson, Greg (Ali) Thole, Jenny (Ben) Witt, Cody Davidson, Jake Clarahan, Shelby Clarahan, Kelsey Clarahan, Bailey Schreiner and Drew Schreiner; and eight great-grandchildren, Fern Stubbs, Kennedy Witt, Connor Davidson, Mary Stubbs, Colton Davidson, Hadley Witt, Oliver Witt and Finn Lovelady; and his siblings, Marietta Smeaton of Davenport and Paul (Eileen) Clarahan of Marion. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Veolet Clarahan; son, Philip Allan Clarahan; sister, Kathleen Duwa; and brother, Donald Clarahan. The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch for the excellent and compassionate care they provided. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 15, 2020.