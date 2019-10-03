|
|
CHARLES JOSEPH "BUTCH" POCHOBRADSKY JR. Cedar Rapids Charles Joseph "Butch" Pochobradsky Jr., 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. He was born Oct. 9, 1943, to Charles and Henrietta Pochobradsky. Charles graduated from Regis High School and Loras College. He, along with his parents, owned and operated the family business, Century Concrete Products, for more than 80 years. Charles was an avid sportsman traveling to Canada, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Wyoming and in Iowa for fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed primitive camping in Colorado. He was one of the founders of the Anamosa Bowhunters Archery Club. He relished the times and camaraderie with his hunting and fishing buddies. He was a fan of all Hawkeyes sports. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Allan. Charles is survived by his sisters, Lucretia and Linda; and nephew, Scott. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at All Saints Catholic Church, 720 29th St. SE. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Church with the Rev. John R. Flaherty officiating. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established by the family. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is in charge of services.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019