Charles Kelley
CHARLES E. KELLEY Cedar Rapids Charles E. Kelley, 81, of Marshalltown, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home shortly after a visit from his son and daughter. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories followed by a private family service graveside in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
