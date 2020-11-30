1/1
Rev. Charles Keyes
THE REV. CHARLES C. KEYES Cedar Rapids The Rev. Charles C. Keyes, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. A private service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memoires. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream for this service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/90996235 at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Charles was born April 30, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, to Charles Keyes and Laurana Colson. He married Lillian Caperonis on Dec. 25, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2015. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1943, and served three years on the destroyer, the USS Satterlee (DD-626). He was an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene and pastored several churches in Iowa from 1950 until 1968. He moved to Cedar Rapids in 1968 and worked at Weyerhaeuser Corp. until his retirement in 1992. Charles' passion in life was serving Christ and loving his church family. He loved visiting people and spent many days with the sick, visiting the home bound or just having coffee with a friend. He never was able to leave their home without offering a word of encouragement and a prayer, a blessing we will all miss in the coming days. Charles was a true man of God and it is fitting he left this earth on Thanksgiving Day to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, where he can thank Him for all of eternity. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
