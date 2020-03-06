|
|
CHARLES KINNAMON "KIM" PETTIT Iowa City Charles Kinnamon "Kim" Pettit, 75, of Iowa City, Iowa, died on March 3, 2020. Kim was born Jan. 6, 1945, the son of Charles Norton Pettit and Freda Kinnamon Pettit. He was raised in Bloomfield, Iowa, and continued to reside there until his retirement, except for time spent in the military and college. He married his high school love, Linda Diann Horn of Drakesville, Iowa, on June 11, 1966. Kim and Linda were the parents of two children, Todd and Molly. Following his graduation from Davis County Community High School in 1963, Kim continued his education at the University of Iowa, receiving a B.B.A. degree in finance in 1967, and a Juris Doctor degree of law in 1972. He served in the U.S. Army in 1969 and 1970 during the Vietnam War. Following his admission to the Iowa Bar Association in 1972, Kim and Linda returned to Bloomfield to raise their family and establish Kim's law practice. Linda died in 2004. Thereafter, Kim retired from his law practice and later moved to Iowa City. Kim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. Kim cherished time spent with his grandchildren and was a lifelong fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Kim is survived by his son, Todd (Kimberly) Pettit of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Molly (Jeremy) Wells of Iowa City, Iowa; his beloved grandchildren, Trajan Wells, Quincy Wells, Lucie Pettit, Augustin Pettit, Oscar Pettit, Angus Pettit, Gulliver Pettit and Beatrix Pettit; and his brother, Roger Pettit of Bloomfield, Iowa. Kim donated his body to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Deeded Body Program for scientific research. His cremains will later be buried in Drakesville Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post No. 78 of Bloomfield. No public services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kim's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020