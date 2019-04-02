CHARLES "TERRY" KOCHER Marion Charles "Terry" Kocher, 76, of Marion, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital following a long illness. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Terry is survived by his wife, Cindi; two daughters, Tricia Tanner of Washington and Tracie (Mark) Margretz of Cedar Rapids; and five grandchildren, Brandon (Brenna) Tanner, Katrina Tanner and Miranda, Mariah and Marissa Margretz. He was preceded in death by his infant children, Kimberly and Kent Kocher; his parents, Charles and Doris Kocher; and aunt and uncle, Clara and Eli Bickel. Terry was born July 20, 1942, in Cedar Rapids the son of Charles and Doris Weir Kocher. On July 6, 1968, he married Cynthia Ann Phillips in Cedar Rapids. Terry worked as a farmer and also at Rockwell Collins before spending 23 and a half years at International Paper, retiring in 1999. He served a short time with the Iowa National Guard and was a member of the Cedar Rapids Corvette Club for more than 50 years. Terry had a good sense of humor, loved to travel and loved driving cars. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Rapids Metro Parkinson's Association, 260 33rd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 or , 1035 N. Center Point Rd. #B, Hiawatha, IA 52233. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary