CHARLES ALLAN LAGERSTROM Cedar Rapids Charles Allan Lagerstrom, 81, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away May 17, 2019, at his residence in Phoenix, Ariz. Chuck was born May 18, 1937, to Emil and Judith (Swenson) Lagerstrom in Omaha, Neb. He graduated from Iowa State College in 1959 with a B.S. in electrical engineering. He joined Barbara Ann Lane in marriage on June 20, 1959. Chuck had been involved in ROTC since high school and served in U.S. Army Signal Corps overseas after college. He earned the rank of captain. He began employment at Collins Radio in 1965 and remained with Rockwell Collins until his retirement in 1995, where he was very involved in telecommunications. He earned his MBA in 1982. He was involved with Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed playing chess, working with stained glass, golfing and collecting coins. Charles and Barbara are survived by their two children, Susan Bell of California and David (Leslie Johnson) of Edina, Minn.; their grandchildren, Nathan, Christine, Samuel and Josephine; and by their great-granddaughter, Piper. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John E. (Shirley Bantin); and his brother, Robert D. (Janet Fowler). A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow. Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019