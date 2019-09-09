|
CHARLES LESLIE ANKROM Masonville Charles Leslie Ankrom, 78, of Masonville, Iowa, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, with his family at his side. He was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Jacksonville, Ill., the son of Leslie and Elizabeth (Robinson) Ankrom. Charlie graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, Ill., in 1958. He worked construction with his father after graduation. Charlie was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Carol Fortado, in 1961. Four children were born to this union. The family moved to Iowa in 1968 and farmed together for many years, retiring in 2004. Charlie was involved as an American Red Cross volunteer, Farm Bureau member, Delaware County Republican Central Committee member, Sunday School teacher and elder at First Baptist Church, now Cornerstone Community Church in Manchester. He enjoyed working on cars, including his Model A hot rod and could fix anything on wheels. Charlie especially loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events and concerts. What was most important to him was his faith and trust in Jesus Christ and his deep love for his family. Charlie is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Carol (Fortado) Ankrom of Masonville; his children, Rod (Michelle) Ankrom of Rhinelander, Wis., Mike Ankrom of Fulton, Ill., and Michele (Jeff) Harris of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Caleb (Megan) Ankrom, Jonathan Ankrom, Joel Ankrom, Jennifer (Matthew) Nelson, Nathan Ankrom, Jarod Harris and Victoria Harris; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Ellison and Sophia; one sister, Betty (Gary) Jackson of Manchester; a brother-in-law, Jerry Crandall of Shenandoah; two sisters-in-law, Janet Konrad and Betty Kuhlman, both of Jacksonville, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Elizabeth Ankrom; his daughter, Sue Ankrom; and two sisters, Helen Crandall and Joyce Ann Ankrom. Memorials may be directed to the Lowe Syndrome Association or National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Cornerstone Community Church in Manchester, with Pastor Rod Ankrom officiating. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday morning. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery in Masonville, Iowa.
