CHARLES ALBERT LEWIS Silsbee, Texas Charles "Lew" Lewis, 76, of Silsbee, Texas, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Silsbee to the late Presley Allen Lewis and Sinne Maye Read-Lewis. Charles served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was a tough man on the outside, but inside he was a kind-hearted soul who knew how to laugh and was a cut-up. He was a loving father to his children and enjoyed spending time with them and playing games such as jacks, and even played Barbies with his daughters. Charles was a welder and fitter by trade in the steel industry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; his son, "Stubby" Jr.; and his wife, Merajo. Charles is survived by his children, Karen Yandell and husband, Jason, of Woodville, Corey Jordan and wife, Lisa, of Cedar Rapids and Cheri Lewis of Silsbee; grandchildren, Ryan Lewis of Lamesa, Ashley, Miles Jordan and wife, Sam, of Cedar Rapids and Rachel Sharp and husband, Dan, of New York; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Lewis and Grace and Terra Jordan of Cedar Rapids; and numerous other family members and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Charles' life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at 2770 Green Acres Road in Silsbee



