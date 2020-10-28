1/1
Charles Nerison
1942 - 2020
CHARLES EARL NERISON Cedar Rapids Charles Earl Nerison, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastor Robin Tyner. Burial: Norway Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bobbie; son, Tracy of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Geoffrey (Rachel) Nerison of Des Moines, Jessica (Austin) Henchal of Montezuma and Bree (Jon) Hofmaster of Swansea, S.C.; daughter-in-law, Sharon Nerison of Des Moines; four sisters, Dianna (Glen) Boehme of Dubuque, Regina (Chuck) Ancelet of Norway, Vicki (Ron) Wullner of Cedar Rapids and Jovita Nerison Green of Cedar Rapids; and three great-grandchildren, Evianna Nerison and Ellie and Elijah Henchal. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary; and a grandson, Eric. Charles was born March 31, 1942, in Iowa City, the son of Victor and Eunice Robinson Nerison. He graduated grade school and high school from Norway School in 1960, and attended college at Yale Institute of St. Paul, Minn., and Kirkwood Community College. On July 15, 1962, Charles was united in marriage to Roberta "Bobbie" Christianson at Trinity Lutheran Church, Norway. He was a member of Stonebridge Church. Charles retired from Amana Refrigeration after 21 years, taught programming for the Kirkwood accelerated program and officially retired from Pearson in 2015. Charles was proud of his Norwegian heritage. He was a big fan of racing, baseball and softball. Go Cubs! He always had a joke to tell. Charles was a great brother and friend. He enjoyed being in class plays and even showed up in a "Broadway Maybies." He loved taking pictures and traveling. Charles had a strong faith and loved teaching and led many Bible studies both at church and his home. He lived his life by the words found in James 1:22: "But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves." Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
NOV
3
Service
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bertha j. Rhinehart
Significant_other
