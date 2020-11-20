CHARLES "CHARLIE" NICHOLAS NEHL Cedar Rapids On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, Charlie Nehl, husband, father, son, brother and uncle, died in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, suddenly from COVID-19, at the age of 38. Charlie was born on Aug. 9, 1982, sharing a birthday with his mother. He graduated from Monticello High School in 2000 and Kirkwood Community College, receiving a degree in computer programming. He worked in several settings as a computer programmer, but most recently worked for LimoLink in Cedar Rapids. In 2015, Charlie met Rhiannon Oakes. They became fast friends and quickly fell in love. They were married on Nov. 12, 2016. They shared a love for music, spending time with their children, attending Devon Townsend Project shows, and being able to just sit comfortably at home, enjoying each other's company. Their family was their world. Charlie loved computers from an early age tying up modems overnight in the days of dial-up. This brought him to a group of lifelong friends who spent hours together at LAN parties in his parents' basement – commandeering a pool table to set up their computers. Charlie also loved video, board and card games — even achieving the esteemed title of State Champion for Magic: the Gathering. But not all of Charlie's hobbies were in front of a computer. He was born a Cubs fan, never missing a game and able to rattle off every baseball statistic you could hope to know off the top of his head. He loved playing sand volleyball and had been a part of a league at Volley's for years. He even painted murals on some of their buildings. You may have seen him at the Cedar Rapids Farmers' Market at his booth, "Beyond Sprays," engaging in a joy he found later in life, spray-painting everything from galaxies to forests. He was never far away from a Diet Dew, his headphones blasting "everything from metal to musicals," and was definitely, always seen in a shirt without sleeves. While Charlie was a man of few words, all who knew him knew that he was a man with a huge heart and a love for folks from all walks of life. He gave the best hugs. Those who knew him were richly blessed, and he will be profoundly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Michele Nehl; aunts, Mary Rose Timmerman and Marsha Schroeder; and grandparents, Wallace and Rose Nehl and Henry and Margaret Timmerman. Charlie is survived by his wife, best friend and partner, Rhiannon Nehl; deeply beloved children, Kaden Nehl, from his first marriage to Brandi Hoff, and Emma Mochal and Myles Nehl from his marriage to Rhiannon, and their pack of four-legged critters; father, Thomas Nehl, and his wife, Stacy; overbearing (but loved) sisters, Carissa (Brian) Gehl and Rachel Nehl; his stepsisters, Khloe and Kait; his in-laws, Delancey and Lori Hahn, and T.J. and Connie Oakes; his sisters-in-law, Renae (Gary) Janecek and Genevieve Oakes; brother-in-law, Henry Hahn; nephews, Owen and Oliver Gehl, Kenny and Sammy Marley, and Elijah Janecek; godparents, Joyce Kramer and Joseph Schroeder; a very large, rather rambunctious extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins; and friends too numerous to count. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing will be held at Kramer Funeral Home on Nov. 27 by invitation. A private service for immediate family will be held on Nov. 28 and officiated by Fr. Paul Baldwin. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Those attending the viewing or internment must practice social distancing and wear a mask. Please do not attend if you are feeling ill in any manner. We plan to hold a large celebration of Charlie's life when it is safe to gather again in large groups. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Charlie may be made to his family through Kramer Funeral Home for his children's future or through their GoFundMe page. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
