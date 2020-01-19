|
|
CHARLES "CHARLEY" PATRICK KARLAN Amana Charles "Charley" Patrick Karlan 67, of Amana, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. There will be a family gathering in honor of his memory around Charley's birthday. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Charley is survived by his wife, Nadine of Amana; daughter, Charisse (Shawn) Vickerman; son, Shaun (Tess) Karlan; mother, Mary Ellen Karlan; and grandson, Wyatt Vickerman, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Juanita (Lynn) Richman of Iowa City; three brothers, Kevin (Diane) of Ely, Dennis (Julie) of Cedar Rapids and Steve (Jodi) of Tucson, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews, and his dog, Rhett. Charley was preceded in death by his father, Ralph. Charles was born on March 17, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Ralph and Mary Ellen Reindl Karlan. He married Nadine Beranek on June 19, 1971, in Cedar Rapids. He received degrees from Kirkwood Community College and Mount Mercy College, and a master's in social work from the University of Iowa. Charley worked for 40 years at Tanager Place, retiring in 2016. Charley loved spending time with his family and his dogs, and doing yardwork. He enjoyed watching all Iowa Hawkeyes sports and NASCAR. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to Safe Haven of Iowa County, P.O. Box 444, Williamsburg, IA 52361. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020