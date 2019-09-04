Home

CHARLES SCOTT POGGENPOHL Cedar Rapids Charles Scott Poggenpohl, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. A gathering time will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Military honors will be performed by local American Legions at 4 p.m. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles Poggenpohl memorial fund. Charles was born June 23, 1957, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Charles Lavern and Janet K. (Kurtz) Poggenpohl. He graduated from Solon High School in 1976. Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1979. Charles was united in marriage to Cheri Gillespie. They had two children and later divorced. He worked for Skycap the last five years at The Eastern Iowa Airport. Charles was a hardworking simple man who loved family time. He was a devoted Hawkeye fan and loved puzzles. Charles is survived by his two children, Joshua Poggenpohl of Mount Vernon and Sarah Poggenpohl of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Colton Kollasch and Cameron and Liam Poggenpohl; ex-wife, Cheri Gillespie of Mount Vernon; and three siblings, Pam Poggenpohl of Florida, Linda Poggenpohl of North Carolina and Trent Poggenpohl of California. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
