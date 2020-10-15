CHARLES "CHILL" PROCTOR HOPKINS Cedar Rapids On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, Charles "Chill" Proctor Hopkins, our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 94. Chill was a man who embraced and lived by a code of ethics, honor, respect, love and selfless giving to others. Chill was born Dec. 2, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Glen William and Ruthven (Proctor) Hopkins. He had two younger sisters, Glenis and Betty whom he adored. He was a Franklin High School "Thunderbolt" track star and the 1943 Iowa State Champion in the 880 yard run with a time of 2 minutes flat. Chill graduated from Franklin High School in 1944 and two months later, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably until his discharge in 1946. Upon his return to Iowa, Chill enrolled as a student at Coe College where he continued his track career as the terror of the conference, claiming the half-mile conference title for two years in a row. He was inducted into the Coe Hall of Fame in 1994. Go Kohawks! Chill always said that his greatest fortune in life was meeting the love of his life Jacqueline Joy Kennedy during an Iowa blizzard in 1946. They married on March 19, 1949 and began a priceless path of love and family until Joy's passing in 2006. They were fabulous and caring parents to their two children, Steve and Jude. Chill excelled in his forty year career in the property and casualty insurance industry. His years in the insurance business took the family from Iowa, Illinois, Florida, Minnesota and back to Iowa. The number of friends he made along the way is countless as his genuine personality and wit made him an enduring character. Chill returned to Cedar Rapids in 2009 and moved into Cottage Grove Place. It was during this time that he met Eileen Naber. The two of them became an inseparable couple for the next decade. They embraced their older years by staying active, laughing often and enjoying each other's families. Thank you Eileen, you did so much for him and us. Chill will most fondly be remembered for his humor, signature woodworking skills and a fine glass of scotch. He was good with a golf club, loved to fish and was a formidable cribbage player. He has passed his master skills of cribbage onto 3 generations. The most important legacy Chill will leave is the enduring love of his family for a man that meant the world to all of us. Chill is survived by his son, Steve (Barb) Hopkins of Billings, Mont.; his daughter, Judy (Scott) Huebsch of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his grandchildren, Matt (Jill) Huebsch of Wilmette, Ill., Steve (Savannah) Huebsch of Carbondale, Colo., Meghan (Phil) Pimley of Billings, Mont., Parker Hopkins of Billings, Mont., and Ally (Scott) Gerlach of Denver, Colo.; and his nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Glenis Nunn of Des Moines. Chill was predeceased by his wife, Joy; and his sister, Betty. At Dad's request, there will be no formal ceremony. Memorials may be sent in Chill's name to the Community Health Free Clinic in Cedar Rapids.



