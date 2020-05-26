|
|
CHARLES R. "CHICK" ATKINSON Cedar Rapids Charles R. "Chick" Atkinson, 96, of Cedar Rapids died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center. Services on Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial with military rites at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Fahlen of Mesa, Ariz., and Kathy Garrett of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Patrick (Stacey) Garrett of Clarksville, Tenn., Jeanne Garrett of Cedar Rapids, Tina (Mike) Chen of Franklin, Mass., Amy (Nick) Murphy of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Tim Fahen of Lexington, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Jory (Ashley) Garrett of Choctaw, Okla., Bryce Merchant of Kelly, Iowa, Nathan Merchant of Vinton, Iowa, Casey Brossman of Clarksville, Tenn., Ty Garrett of Clarksville, Tenn., Abigail and Grace Chen of Franklin, Mass., and Baylee Cook, Jaylynn and Lyllie Murphy, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and great-great-grandchildren, Angelique Garrett and Jory Jr. Garrett, both of Choctaw, Okla., and Connar Brossman of Clarksville, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his wife; and two brothers, Marsh and Allen. Chick was born on May 24, 1924, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Dale and Mabel (Marsh) Atkinson. He married Marjorie Ferguson on Dec. 15, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. Marjorie passed away in 2006. Chick worked for Alliant Energy in the street light maintenance department for more than 30 years, retiring in 1987. After his retirement he worked for Enterprise Car Rental for 18 years, retiring again in 2017. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW, and proudly served in the Army during WWII. During WWII he was stationed in the European Theater and received the Bronze Star. Chick enjoyed square dancing, had a great sense of humor, and was a real jokester. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather (affectionately known by Grandpa Charlie) whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Please leave a message or tribute to Chick's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2020