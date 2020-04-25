|
|
CHARLES R. STIVERS Marion Charles R. Stivers, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Linn Manor in Marion. His services will be held at a later date. Charles Raycliffe was born Sept. 29, 1940, to Emmet Leroy and Leola (Miller) Stivers. He graduated from Morley High School in 1958. On Oct. 22, 1966, he married the love of his life, Lois Scherbaum. During his life, he worked for United Electric Motors in Morley, Anamosa and Manchester. He also worked at Collins Radio Co. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Bureau of Corrections as a corrections officer at a halfway house in Iowa City, Turner Microphone in Cedar Rapids, Norand Corp., Westside Trucking Co., Truck Country and the Springville School District as a special education bus driver. As a Vietnam era veteran, his MOS was artillery radio operator and repairman. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1963 to August 1965. He served with the U.S. Army Reserve from January 1966 to July 1969 when he was discharged. His highest rank attained before discharge was Sgt. E-5. Charles was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 331 in Marion and a Life Member of AMVETS Post 110 in Anamosa and a contributing member to the Vietnam Veterans of America. He also was a member of the National Rifle Association, Charter Member of the Second Amendment Task Force, Life Member of the North American Hunting Club and a member of the Republican Party. He served on the Linn County Emergency Management Agency Board for the city of Springville, the Grant Wood Chapter of the American Red Cross and served as Jones County American Red Cross Disaster Chairman and Captain of the American Red Cross East Linn County Disaster Team. He was a member and past president of the Hawkeye 15er's Citizen Band Radio Club, member and past president of the Jones County Amateur Radio Club, member of the Iowa State Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES), the State Division of Disaster Services. Charles served on the Jones County Civil Defense Board as a radio communications representative. A certified member of weather spotters for the National Weather Bureau and had served as a member of the Jones County Search and Rescue Team. He once served as a volunteer member of the Anamosa Ambulance as a Certified Emergency Medical Technician, served on the Grant Wood Art Festival Committee and served on the committee for Eagle Scout in Anamosa. Charles enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, camping, radio communications, computing hobbies and genealogy. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lois; two sons, Michael Dean Stivers of Las Vegas and James Douglas (Heather) Stivers of Springville; and three granddaughters, Ashton, Shelby and Hanna, all of Springville. He is preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020