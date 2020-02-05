|
|
CHARLES LEROY REYNOLDS Cedar Rapids Charles Leroy Reynolds, 88, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in his home. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Survivors include his children, Donald (Trish) Reynolds and Deborah (Devin) Emrich; a sister, Lorna (Richard) Hammond; and grandchildren, Tyler Reynolds and Bryce Cardis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Euphemia "Belle" Reynolds. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955 and retired from Square D (Schneider) in 1993. He was a huge Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Charles loved to fish in his spare time.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020