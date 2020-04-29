Home

Charles S. "Chas" Bowman


1949 - 2020
Charles S. "Chas" Bowman Obituary
CHARLES "CHAS" S. BOWMAN Central City Charles "Chas" S. Bowman of Central City, Iowa, died of natural causes on April 24, 2020, at the age of 70. Considering the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral services. He was born Aug. 16, 1949, in Eldora, Iowa, to parents Charles C. Bowman and Edith Sievers (LeMoind), and is survived by his sister, Kay Crowley; a niece, Tammy Ross; and nephew, Chris Crowley, of Des Moines. Chas graduated at the top of his class from Iowa Falls High School, where he played leading roles in theatrical productions and was elected class president. He pursued acting while attending the University of Northern Iowa and performed with a local theater ensemble while living in Cedar Falls. After moving to Central City in 1977, he joined Laborer's Local 43 (where he was known as "Charlie") and remained a loyal Union worker until his retirement. He married Carrie Kriz on Oct. 11, 1980, and was the proud father of Abby Bowman (Oct. 10, 1984 - July 25, 2004). Chas was a lifelong learner who absorbed information like a sponge. Always curious, he enjoyed reading, researching and public television. He was a passionate music lover, history buff, mushroom hunter, whiskey connoisseur, Bears fan and contemplative thinker. He lived simply and passed away peacefully in his home. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
