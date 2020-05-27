|
|
CHARLES H. SHEEHY Cedar Rapids Charles H. Sheehy, a lifelong and proud resident of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, after a long and happy life. A private family burial service at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery will be held Thursday, May 28. Cedar Memorial will be assisting the family with arrangements. Because of the current uncertainties related to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future, safer date. Born in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 8, 1928, to Edward and Henrietta Sheehy, Charlie was the youngest of four children. He attended Franklin High School and graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in engineering in 1950. He then enlisted in the Navy and served his country for five years before returning to Cedar Rapids. Charlie worked for Collins Radio/Rockwell Collins as a systems analyst until retiring in 1991. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Catholic Church as well as the Cedar Rapids Country Club, where he served a term as president and many terms as treasurer. Charlie was steadfast, calm, intelligent and generous. There were wonderful gifts at holidays and birthdays for his siblings, nieces and nephews and his many friends. He was always impeccably dressed oh, those beautiful ties and sweaters! Charlie was an avid golfer and enjoyed trips with friends to play various courses in the Midwest. He was the consummate history buff and loved dogs, especially Irish setters. He was quietly spiritual and intensely loyal to all. Perhaps more than anything, Charlie was devoted to the care of his mother for 40 years. Survivors include 11 nieces and nephews, Mary Healy, Erin (Michael) Tenney, Edward (Christi) Sheehy, Stephanie (John) Ballard, Richard S. (Kathy) Sheehy, Maureen Sheehy, Kevin Sheehy, Brian (Joann) Sheehy, Lynn (Rick) Knight, David Hadley and Richard R. (Angie) Sheehy. Charlie had a multitude of great-nieces and great-nephews as well. He will be dearly missed. The family is eternally grateful for the experienced and loving care Charlie received while living at Grand Living at Indian Creek, for the dedicated assistance of Hospice of Mercy, and for the countless hours so many friends and caregivers gave him over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mercy Foundation at Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids) or to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020