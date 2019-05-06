CHARLES R. SIEREN Keota Charles R. Sieren, 77, of Keota, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born Oct. 19, 1941, in Keota, Iowa, the youngest son of Albert and Anna (Greiner) Sieren. He graduated from Keota High School in 1959, then served in the Army Reserves 872nd Ordinance for six years. On Aug. 23, 1969, Charlie was united in marriage to Marilyn Peiffer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne. Charlie, a lifelong farmer, lived in the Keota community his entire life. He drove a school bus for the Keota community schools from 1999 to 2010. After retiring from farming, Charlie drove the Farmer's Co-op/Vision Ag courier route until December 2017. His Catholic faith was very important to him. He was a member of Holy Trinity Parish - St. Mary Catholic Church, served on parish council, and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Lagos Acres board and St. Mary's Catholic School board. Charlie taught religious education, was a COR parent for 12 years, and was a leader for the 76 Progressives 4-H Club. He enjoyed reading, fishing and hunting, and he was well-known for his quick wit and funny one-liners. Charlie's most cherished moments were those spent with his grandchildren. Charlie is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Keota; four daughters, Lisa (Scott) Mosier of Tipton, Kristin Sieren (Paul Overhoff) of Austin, Texas, Jenni (Chad) Ryan of Davenport and Leah (Ben) King of Winston-Salem, N.C.; six grandchildren, Charli and Garrett Mosier, Tyler, Zack and Mia Ryan and Evelyn King; and six siblings, Donald (Edna) Sieren of Keota, James (Connie) Sieren of Keota, Diana (Edwin) Vittetoe of Washington, Rosemary (Leo) Vittetoe of Washington, Dennis Sieren of Keota and Mary Lou Bower of Oskaloosa. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Sieren; brothers, Robert and Gerald; and sisters-in-law, Katherine and Dolores. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Holy Trinity Parish - St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota with the Rev. Charles Fladung officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Keota. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the church with a wake service at 4 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Keota Veterans Memorial, and Holy Trinity Parish. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Charlie and his family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2019