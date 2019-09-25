|
|
CHARLES EMMONS STEWART Cedar Rapids Charles Emmons Stewart, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Heather L. Hayes officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Friends also may visit before the service beginning at 10 a.m. Chuck was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He graduated from Ottumwa High School, midterm in 1946, and attended Iowa State College under the Reserve Officer Training Corps, graduating in 1950. He was called into service during the Korean conflict as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country in Presque Isle, Maine, and later in Okinawa, Japan. After his service, he returned to Ottumwa to work in his family's business, Grahams Department Stores. He later became president of the parent company, Ottumwa Mercantile. He married Dorothy (Dodi) Johnson on June 28, 1958. They welcomed two children, Susan and David. Chuck and Dodi moved to West Des Moines in 1986, where Chuck worked for David Bear Inc. and IBM. In 2006, they moved to Cedar Rapids to be closer to their grandchildren and Chuck enjoyed part-time work at Lowe's until he was 87. After Dodi's passing in 2010, Chuck married Karen Alexander on Dec. 29, 2016. Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Susan Baker of Cedar Rapids, David (Alissa) Stewart of Urbandale, Lisa Alexander of Cedar Rapids, Lauren (Randy) Savell of Killeen, Texas, and Lynda (Pierre) Meunier of Chicago; grandchildren, Ben (Siri) Baker, Russell Wildey, Kayla and Rachel Savell and Emile and Lucien Meunier; and great-grandson, Ian Baker. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Helen Stewart; his wife, Dodi; and his son-in-law, Ken Baker. Chuck was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon and elder in his life as a Presbyterian. He was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Rotary Club of Ottumwa. He served on the board of directors for Ottumwa Hospital and First National Bank of Ottumwa. Chuck was devoted to his family and cherished spending time with them. He had a strong faith, a love of gardening and the Iowa countryside and a passion for fishing. Chuck maintained a pilot's license and flew single engine aircraft through 1958, when he learned a good landing is any landing you can walk away from. He was always the optimist. Memorial donations may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids, 310 Fifth St. SE. Cedar Rapids, IA, 52401. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019