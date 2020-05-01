Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Funeral
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Private family funeral
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA
Funeral
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:30 AM
invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook
Search for and join the Remembering Chuck Theisen Facebook group
Charles "Chuck" Theisen


1951 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Theisen Obituary
CHARLES "CHUCK" THEISEN Cedar Rapids Charles "Chuck" Theisen, 69, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Private family funeral: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Chuck Theisen Facebook group for more information. Survivors include his daughter, Leaha; granddaughter, Ashtin; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Theo; siblings, Larry (Debra) of Marion, Melvin (Diana) of Kansas City, Mo., Lyle (Pat) of Anamosa and Sandy Theisen of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Charles Joseph Theisen Jr. was born Feb. 27, 1951, in Shullsburg, Wis., to Charles and Pauline (Fah) Theisen. He attended Kennedy High School, graduating in 1970. He married Tracy Kilburn on May 21, 1994. She passed away in 2017. Chuck was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force. He was looking forward to being chosen to attend the next Honor Flight. Chuck enjoyed planting flowers and tending to the yard work, his cat Nico, and his sister's dog, Rocky. He worked for Wal-Mart on Blairs Ferry Road for many years, as well as the "beer man" for the Cedar Rapids Kernels, where he made many friends with fans and players for 17 years until moving on in 2014. He was a funny, caring, and kind man and will be missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tracy; and siblings, Marvin and Maryann. Memorials may be directed to Chuck's family. The family would like to send out a special thanks to St. Luke's Hospital for caring for Chuck. Please share your support and memories with Chuck's family on his tribute wall under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020
