CHARLES THOMAS KING Milton, Iowa Charles Thomas King, 95, formerly of Milton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 3:58 a.m. at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua, Iowa. He was born April 2, 1925, in Salem, Henry County, Iowa, to George Marion and Gladys Rebecca (White) King. He was the third of 12 children. Charles attended Salem High School, graduating in 1943, and graduated in 1949 from the University of Iowa with a degree in commerce. Charles married Ruby Lucille Woline on Aug. 24, 1947, at the Swedesburg Lutheran Church in Swedesburg, Iowa, and to this union four children were born. Charles and his wife began their married life in Iowa City, Iowa, after which they lived in Des Moines and Urbandale, Iowa, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1961, where they lived for 30 years. Charles retired as president of Millhiser-Smith Agency Inc. in 1990, after which they moved to their farm near Milton, Iowa. Because of Ruby's health failing, they moved to Scotland County Residential Terrance in Memphis, Mo., in 2013. Ruby passed away Aug. 6, 2016. Charles served in the United States Army Air Forces and was discharged in 1947. He was very active in many organizations in Cedar Rapids: Mizpah Masonic Lodge 639, Past Potentate El Kahir Shrine and Past President of Cedar Rapids Rotary. He was an active member of First Congregational Church in Cedar Rapids and the United Methodist Church in Milton, Iowa. He also was a very avid hunter. His greatest passion in life was to be attentive to his wife, especially in later years, and to spend time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He is survived by three sons, Steven C. King and his wife, Susan, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Richard A. King and his wife, Judith Spencer, of West Branch, Iowa; Thomas D. King and his wife, Nancy, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a daughter, Teresa "Terri" D. Haman and her husband, Dr. Jerry Haman, of Kirksville, Mo. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Clare Mummey and her husband, Ben, David King, Marianne King, Barbara King and her husband, Carl Protsch, John Haman and his wife, JingYi Wu, and Molly Haman; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; William E. King and Robert D. King; and a sister, Patricia J. Nicol. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home with the Rev. Mary Lou Toft officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery at Milton, Iowa. You may watch the service live from Memphis Funeral Home Facebook at 1:30 p.m. at www.facebook.com/Memphis-Funeral-Home-104574924777637
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and eight siblings: Rex, Estyl, Marilyn, Katherine, Jim, Joanne, Merlin and Linda. Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be given to Shriners Hospital for Children
. They may be mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 S. Market St., Memphis, MO 63555.