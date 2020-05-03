|
|
CHARLES "CHUCK" THOMAS MCDONALD Central City Charles "Chuck" Thomas McDonald, 82, of Grinnell, Iowa, formerly of Central City, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a memorial service at this time. A celebration of Charles' life for the public will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Charles was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Grinnell, the oldest of 16 children to Ernest and Grace (Paul) McDonald. He spent his life farming and working at Amana Refrigeration Inc. in Amana, Iowa. Charles was one of the hardest workers a person would ever meet. He enjoyed farming, going to tractor shows, fishing and camping. Charles loved projects, whether it was building and/or fixing things. He didn't know a stranger. Charles also enjoyed talking and telling stories. He had many friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Charles is survived and lovingly remembered by his three children, Dave (Laura) McDonald of Kansas, Dan (Susan) McDonald of Georgia and Diane (Brett) Kimm of Iowa; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with two great-grandchildren on the way; fiancee, Karen Beck of Grinnell; his former second wife, Linda (Tisl) McDonald; his former first wife, Janice (McDonald) Bringmann; and a host of extended family members, including 13 siblings and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and one sister. Charles and Karen had a wonderful life together, attending dances and socializing. After Charles was diagnosed with dementia, Karen took great care of him at home as his caretaker and later at St. Francis Manor. Please share a memory of Charles at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020