CHARLES "CHUCK" W. POPE Cedar Rapids Charles "Chuck" W. Pope, 90, of Marion, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020. Charles was born in Enigma, Ga., May 23, 1929, to Robert and Florence (Gray) Pope. He grew up during hard times in the deep south. He graduated from Pascagula High School in Pascagula, Miss., in 1949. He moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he met and married Karen Sweet in 1955. Together they had three children, Brenda (Keith) Differding, Bonnie Sicotte and Dennis Pope. Their marriage ended in 1977. Charles owned and operated Miracle water company, which later became Linco Water Services. He was a 32nd degree mason and a 50-plus year member of the Cedar Rapids Scottish Rite Masonic Temple where he was the Master of the Lodge several times throughout the years. Other survivors include five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette Robinson; and his longtime companion, Colleen; and her sons, Daniel and Mark Von Behren; and Colleen's sister, Jeanette (Duane) Mallicoat; brothers, Gayle (Connie) Von Behren and Gregory Von Behren; and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Pope and Wayne Pope; and sisters, Lena Mae Roberson and Winnie Sanders. Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, please join the family for live streaming at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/81504899. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020