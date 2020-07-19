CHARLES "CHUCK" WAYNE WHITE Bettendorf Charles Wayne White, known to family and friends as Chuck, passed from this life at his Bettendorf, Iowa, home on July 8, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 30, 1931, to Harold Howard and Clella Mae (Donelson) White. The family lived in Lamoni, Iowa, and that's where, the summer before his freshman year in high school, Chuck was offered a pretzel by a beautiful young girl as he mowed his grandmother's yard. He would go on to be class president and compete in football, basketball and track for Lamoni Community Schools. Five years after meeting on the lawn, Chuck and Kathryn JoAnn DeLong were married on July 22, 1950. Chuck attended Graceland College and later the University of Iowa, where he graduated with a degree in business, marketing and economics and solidified his lifelong love of the Hawkeyes. Following graduation, he joined the family business, White Motor Co., which served as one of the oldest Ford dealerships in the state of Iowa up to the time of its closing. Chuck and Jo lived for many years in Lamoni, where he was a respected community member. He always credited Jo with being the best influence on his life, and at age 27, he joined the priesthood of the RLDS (Community of Christ) Church, being first called as an elder and later as a high priest. He also served on the Lamoni Stake Bishopric group. Chuck served 14 years on the city council. In 1991, Chuck and Jo left Lamoni for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Chuck worked for 23 years as a car salesman with Zimmerman Ford. An eternal optimist, Chuck was known to have a smile that lit up his sparkling blue eyes. His devotion to his wife and family never flagged, even when the pandemic required them to maintain physical distance. Chuck and Jo were finally able to meet again in person the day before his peaceful passing. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Kathryn JoAnn White; two children, Pamela White of Davenport, and Laura Craft (Neil) of Unionville, Mo.; and grandchildren Les Wight (Hallie) of St. Louis, Mo., Brian Craft of St. Genevieve, Mo., Nathan Craft of Des Moines and Katie Hallman (Cavan) of Cedar Rapids. Other survivors include three great-grandchildren. Chuck will be remembered for his incredible commitment to faith and family, for his kindness, his generosity and for his warm laugh. A memorial service will be held in Lamoni at a later date. Those wishing to send remembrances may address them to Kathryn JoAnn White, in care of the Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Rd., Davenport, IA 52807. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.sladefuneralhome.com
.