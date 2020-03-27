Home

CHARLES WILLIAM PETTIT Vinton Charles William Pettit, 72, of Vinton, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date because of the COVID-19 circumstances. Condolences may be mailed to LaDonna Pettit, 5353 27th Ave. Dr., Vinton, IA 52349. Charles was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Waterloo, the son of Bill and Emma (Gipper) Pettit. On Dec. 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to LaDonna Henkel in Nashua. Charles supported his family by working in construction, at Terra Chemical, Universal Engineering and at Whirlpool Corporation. He loved to spend time laughing and joking with his family and friends, and especially his grandchildren. Charles will be deeply missed by his wife, LaDonna; two daughters, Tiffiny (Randy) of Vinton and Shannon (Tracy) of Cedar Rapids; his son, Gregory (Melissa) of Urbana; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Doyle and Kevin; and his sisters, Sandra and Diane. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Chad.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020
