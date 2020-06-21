CHARLOTTE A. GRISHABER Marion Charlotte A. Grishaber, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Marion. Charlotte Ann Haars was born on July 4, 1935, in Independence, Iowa. She graduated as salutatorian from Center Point High School in 1953. Charlotte was united in marriage to Gerald Grishaber on May 15, 1953. Charlotte and Jerry were instrumental in the founding of the Iowa Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Judy Grishaber and Valerie (Michael) Smith; grandchild, Jordan Smith; sister, Cindy Haars; and brother, Allen (Tami) Haars. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Frances Haars; and daughter, Kelly Grishaber. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's honor to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.