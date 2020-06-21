Charlotte A. Grishaber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLOTTE A. GRISHABER Marion Charlotte A. Grishaber, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Marion. Charlotte Ann Haars was born on July 4, 1935, in Independence, Iowa. She graduated as salutatorian from Center Point High School in 1953. Charlotte was united in marriage to Gerald Grishaber on May 15, 1953. Charlotte and Jerry were instrumental in the founding of the Iowa Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Judy Grishaber and Valerie (Michael) Smith; grandchild, Jordan Smith; sister, Cindy Haars; and brother, Allen (Tami) Haars. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Frances Haars; and daughter, Kelly Grishaber. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's honor to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved