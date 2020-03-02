|
|
CHARLOTTE BARTLETT SHERMAN Cedar Rapids Charlotte Bartlett Sherman, 84, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where there will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Charlotte was born Aug. 13, 1935, to Adele (Meier) and Marvin "Cub" Bartlett in Monticello, Iowa. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1953 and began classes at AIB College in Des Moines while working at Ben Smalls Trading Post. After graduating from AIB, Charlotte married Jack Williams in 1954. In 1961, following the death of her stepfather John Turnis, she moved to Cedar Rapids and began working for Jack Hatt. Charlotte later worked for the Cedar Rapids Police Department as a teletype operator. In 1963 she married Tom McDonald. Charlotte worked as a sales representative for Fashion Two-Twenty, earning national recognition as a top salesperson for her district. Charlotte later worked as a ward clerk in the emergency room of St. Luke's Hospital. It was in this position that Charlotte discovered her passion for nursing. In 1973, at the age of 38, Charlotte enrolled in the first class of nursing students at Kirkwood Community College. She obtained her RN cap and pin and returned to St. Luke's, working in the psychology ward. In her later years, Charlotte was a preplanning sales representative for Cedar Memorial, along with her husband, Gene Sherman. She was a longtime member of the Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church. Charlotte enjoyed politics and the Hawkeyes. She loved music and playing her piano. She also had a love of poetry and was quite a gifted writer. Charlotte's main love, however, was her family. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She instilled a strong work ethic and Christian values in her children. Known as "Grandma Char" and "Grandma Old Maid" to her six grandchildren, Charlotte was very active in her children's and grandchildren's lives. Any activity involving her family would see her in attendance cheering them on. She always was supportive and encouraging, giving selflessly to her family. To Charlotte, family was everything and she was the rock whom all relied upon. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nick and Andrea Williams of Cedar Rapids and Tom (Sonya) McDonald of Marion; grandchildren, Sierra Williams (Jared Vogt), Jackson Williams, Zach (Emily) McDonald, Jacob (Shay) McDonald and Zoey and Trey McDonald; and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Kinleigh, Addi and Brecken. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020