CHARLOTTE M. HAHN Marion Charlotte M. Hahn, 83, of Marion, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, following a short illness. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A private family graveside service will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jerry Springston. Charlotte was born March 11, 1936, in Quasqueton, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey and Mabel (Petersen) Holst. She graduated from Quasqueton High School, Class of 1953. On Dec. 19, 1953, Charlotte was united in marriage to Melvin Hahn. She was a longtime bookkeeper for Nash Finch. Charlotte was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marion. Charlotte and Melvin were avid travelers and were proud that they were able to visit all 50 states and several countries. They also took a family trip to Denmark to visit the homeland of her parents. Charlotte is survived and loving remembered by her husband, Melvin Hahn of Marion; three children, Steven (Janice) Hahn of Epworth, Cynthia (Brad Hansen) Andrews of Shellsburg and Susan (Kevin) Lamphier of Delhi; four grandchildren, Michelle (Joe Wagner) Rundle, Haley Hahn, Stephanie (Brian) Kubik and Anson (Diane Conrad) Andrews; four great-grandchildren, Zoelle and Natalia Kubik and Ellie and Jesse Andrews; and two sisters, Lillian Erpelding of San Diego, Calif., and Hazel Rivers of Albuquerque, N.M. She was preceded by her parents, Harvey and Mabel Holst; daughter, Audrey Hahn; and brother, Donald Holst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share a memory of Charlotte at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.