Charlotte Larson
CHARLOTTE A. LARSON Iowa City Charlotte A. Larson of Iowa City, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Legacy Gardens from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Charlotte chose to be cremated. Private family services are planned. Instead of flowers and plants memorials may be directed to Friends of the Iowa City Public Library. Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Sandy Green of Iowa City; stepdaughter, Karen Larson (Bob Bentley) of Solon; grandchildren, Kerri French (Joe) of Iowa City, Kelli Haught (Thorin Peugh) of Mechanicsville, Gabe Ellis and Jessica Sohn (Jim), all of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kalua Ellis of Hawaii; eight great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Nanci Ellis of Phoenix. A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020.
