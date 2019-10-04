|
CHARLOTTE MILLER Iowa City Charlotte Miller, 92, of Iowa City, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Knoxville Cemetery, Knoxville, Ill. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019