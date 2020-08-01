1/1
Charmeda Harrison
CHARMEDA HARRISON Cedar Rapids Charmeda Harrison, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Cedar Rapids, by Minister Aaron Doolin. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the church. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids is caring for Charmeda and her family. Survivors include her children, Char Harrison and Eric (Louisia) Harrison; grandchildren, Shante Harrison, Raheem (Janesea) Harrison, Eric Harrison, Tosha Harrison, Ciara (Dajon) Gilmore, Kyree Harrison, Trae Harrison, Tacoria Harrison and Deon Harrison; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Almeda "Bunny" Taylor. Charmeda was born Nov. 6, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Henrietta (Robinson) Woodson. On June 27, 1948, she married Charles E. Harrison. As a homemaker, Charmeda loved spending time with her family. Her family will miss her great sense of humor and her laugh. Charmeda enjoyed going to Milestones and was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Marchita Carson. Please share your love and support with Charmeda's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
