Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Chase Von Lienen Obituary
CHASE VON LIENEN North Liberty Chase Von Lienen, 32, died Monday, July 1, 2019. Survivors include his parents, Chris and Stephanie (Lehman) Von Lienen; his grandmother, Judith Snyder; aunts and uncles, Rick Von Lienen, Robin Starbuck, Terry Lehman and Rita Vickroy; and numerous cousins and extended family. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 5, 2019
