CHAUNCEY RAUE Vinton - Brandon Please join the Raue family as we gather to honor Chauncey in a time of remembrance. The service led by Pastor Matt Hantz will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 4 p.m. at Blessed Hope Community Church in Vinton. Immediately following the service will be a time of fellowship and a meal served at the church. Then, at 7:45 p.m., there will be a gathering in Chauncey's honor at the Raue property at 5164 25th Ave. in rural Brandon with the release of sky lanterns. Casual clothing welcome for the remembrance service — something that reminds you of Chauncey or something he would wear.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019