CHERI L. COLBERT Lone Tree Cheri L. Colbert, 62, of Lone Tree, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Pioneer Park in Lone Tree. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the United Presbyterian Church in Lone Tree. Interment will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Following the committal services at the cemetery, a time of refreshments will be held at the church. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Lone Tree. Memorials may be directed to the Lone Tree Foundation or the United Presbyterian Church in memory of Cheri. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. Cheri Linn Dodson was born Feb. 28, 1957, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth R. and Audrey Irene (Brenneman) Dodson. Cheri graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of arts and from Kirkwood Community College with a graphic design degree. She was united in marriage to Patrick Colbert in 1979. They later divorced. Cheri was an interior designer and a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Lone Tree. She was very active with the youth groups. She enjoyed painting, art, sewing, antiquing, historical preservation and photography. Cheri will be deeply missed by her mother, Audrey of Lone Tree; brother, Keith (Lois) Dodson of Lone Tree; nephew, Andrew Dodson; niece, Elizabeth Dodson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cheri was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth.