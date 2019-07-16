CHERIE LYNN WHEELER Cedar Rapids Cherie Lynn Wheeler, 52, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy surrounded by her loving family after a five-year battle of cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Rd. Come as you like and stay as long as you like. Iowa Cremation is caring for Cherie and her family. Cherie was born Jan. 27, 1967, the daughter of Larry and Phyllis (Anderson) Waddell. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1985 and went to Hamilton Business College. Cherie worked for Sykoras Bakery for 10 years then went to Star Food Equipment for 15 years. She enjoyed road trips and vacations, camping, sitting on the beach and, most of all, she dearly loved spending time with family and friends, especially with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shayden Wheeler; and uncle, Fred Waddell. Left to cherish Cherie's memories are her fiance, Kevin Hudson of Toddville; children, Tia and Troy Wheeler, Ashley and Keegan Hudson, Matthew Franks and Jessica Franks (Mike Mericle), all of Cedar Rapids, and Jennifer Franks (Jake Fantauzzi) of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Austin, Devin S., Lili, Rohyn, Ariyah, Jacob, Lorelai, Devin M., Riley, Brooklyn, Ava and Colton; two siblings, Larry Waddell of Clinton, Terry Waddell of Cedar Rapids; and lifelong best friend, Kelly Mills of Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to the family in Cherie's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019