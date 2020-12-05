CHEROL J. SCHOON Haven, Kan. Cherol J. Schoon, 83, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at Reflections Nursing Home, Hutchinson, Kan. She was born April 25, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Louise (Schmidt) Reck. She graduated from Springville High School, Springville, Iowa, with the Class of 1954. Cherol was a homemaker and raised five children. She was an assistant city clerk for the City of Haven and read utility meters, retiring in 2001. Cherol also worked for the Haven Drugstore as a soda jerk. Cherol was a longtime resident of Haven until 2016 when she made her home in Hutchinson. Cherol married Marvin L. Schoon on Sept. 2, 1956, in Anamosa. He passed away in 1996. Survivors include her children, Carol Biby of Blackwell, Okla., Scott Schoon (Michelle) of Winfield, Robin Cherry (David) of Buhler, Anne Stankey (Terry) of Haven and Lisa Stringer (Jeff) of Hutchinson; siblings, Janelle Sproston, Lisbon, Iowa, Sharon Kell (Bill), Monticello, Iowa, and John Reck (Melody), Robins, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Larry Sproston. Friends may pay their respects to Cherol from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Ott Funeral Home, Haven. The family will not be present. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Burial will follow at Laurel Cemetery, Haven. Please observe social distancing. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the American Parkinson Disease Association and sent in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, KS 67543.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store