CHERYL BAUGHMAN Delta Cheryl Baughman, 72, of Delta, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Northern Mahaska Specialty Care Center in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa, with Pastor James Bringman officiating. Burial will be in the Garrett Cemetery near Delta. According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event. The funeral service will be livestreamed at the funeral home's YouTube channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance. Visitation will begin Friday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa. The family will be at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. to greet friends and relatives.



