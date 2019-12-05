|
CHERYL GOLDSBERRY Cedar Rapids Cheryl Goldsberry, 74, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. Services: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church. Cheryl is survived by her brother, Chester Goldsberry of Cedar Rapids; her sisters, Sharlene (James) Flynn of Cedar Rapids, Janice (Alston) Brooks of Omaha, Neb., Karen Goldsberry of Marion, Marcine (Douglas) Luke of Marion, Lynda (Maurice) Lynch of Cedar Rapids, Marilyn (David) Welch of Cedar Rapids, Sherrie (James) Justice of Cedar Rapids and Julie (Gary) Ambach of Chanhassen, Minn.; sister-in-law, JoAn Goldsberry of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Clifford Goldsberry. Cheryl was born Jan. 25, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Chester and Maxine Sullivan Goldsberry. In 1964, she graduated from Jefferson High School and later Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids. Cheryl was a cosmetologist and also worked for Options of Linn County for 14 years. She was a member of the Eagles Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church. Cheryl enjoyed needlework and craftwork. She was a lover of animals, especially cats and dogs, and had show cats. Cheryl will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019