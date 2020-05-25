|
|
CHERYL L. VANOUS Quasqueton Hi everyone!... As you can see, I decided to write my own obituary; simply because I wanted it to say what I wanted to say…. Make sense?... I think so! So here it goes! Per my request, there will be no visitation or funeral service, but a private graveside service at the Quasqueton Cemetery. I just want everyone to remember me the way you do, be it bad or good. I hope more good memories than bad. I wasn't perfect, I made zillions of mistakes along the way, and I apologize for many of them and I also chuckle at many of them, lol. I had a wonderful family and many fantastic friends. If you're reading this, then you should already know that I'm gone. I left on May 22, 2020, at the ripe old age of 68. I was born in Chicago, on July 20, 1951, to George H. and Marjorie H. Peck, and had one brother George Peck III, who passed away in 2006. I graduated from Independence High School in 1969, and went on to receive a degree in marketing management from Hawkeye Technical College, and life went on from there. I had three fantastic kids, Scott, Kelli and Cory. In 1990, when I least expected it the love of my life came along, John Vanous, and two more fantastic kids, Jeremy and Jenny. John and I got married in 1991; we joined two families and became one, and I love each and every one of you with all my heart and soul. Our family grew in leaps and bounds, to now consist of lots of grandkids and great-grandkids. I am survived by my wonderful husband, John Vanous; five children, Scott (Kim) McMurrin, Kelli (Jeff) Franks, Cory McMurrin, Jeremy Vanous and Jenny (Johnathan) Burdt; also, many grandkids and great-grandkids, now that's a fantastic family or what! I had a great life with my honey and all our kids. I love you all and don't ever forget that. Stay strong and always stand together. Oh, and enjoy life, and don't fret over the small stuff. Now, on with my next journey!!! In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 First St. E., Independence, IA 50644. The Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2020