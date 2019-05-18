CHERYL LYNN CASPERS Anamosa Cheryl Lynn Caspers, 67, of Anamosa, Iowa, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Jones Regional Medical Center. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. Her wishers were to be cremated. Survivors include her husband, Rusty Caspers; her children, Ty David (Pride) Moline of Big Sky, Mont., and Molly (Brian) Kupsov of Kanoeha, Hawaii; her stepchildren, Jessica (Tim) Schrader of Elkhart, Iowa, Peter (Jayme) Caspers of Peosta, Iowa, and Michael (Amanda) Caspers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her mother, Geneva Whiting of Anamosa; her siblings, Christine (Bill) Sackett of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, James (Linda) Whiting of Texas, Virginia (Rick) Caspers of Anamosa, Iowa, and Raymond Whiting of Manhattan, Kan.; and her grandchildren, Aubrea, Chambers, Alba and Ryker. She was preceded in death by her father. Cheryl was born Sept. 11, 1951, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Merle and Geneva (Benton) Whiting. She married Rusty A. Caspers on May 9, 2005, in Anamosa, Iowa. Cheryl was a teacher for Grant Wood Area Education Agency, helping many autism students. She was a Jones County Master Gardener who was active and loved helping people. She loved the outdoors and nature. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Online condolences may be directed to www.iowacremation.com. Memorials may be directed to Above & Beyond Hospice in Monticello in memory of Cheryl. Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2019